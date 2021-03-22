By Michael Oche, Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja and Olugbenga Soyele, Lagos

Some senior lawyers in the country have faulted a Bill currently before the House of Representatives seeking constitutional powers to summon the president by the House, saying it is unnecessary since the lawmakers are already empowered by the constitution to do so.

The Bill, if passed and signed into law, will also empower the State Houses of Assembly to summon the governors.

But the Senior Advocates of Nigeria argued that such a move was unnecessary, adding that the lawmakers already have such powers and cannot make laws for themselves except the one given to them by the constitution.

According to the learned silks, what is needed in the country are strong institutions that will compel everyone to do his or her job, according to the dictates of the law.

The House of Representatives had last year December invited President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it and brief the House on the worsening security situation in the country.

The Attorney-general of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Abubakar Malami, said the National Assembly lacked the constitutional powers to summon President Buhari over the issue.

Apparently responding to the seeming humiliation the House suffered by Buhari’s inability to appear before it in 2020 and to avoid future occurrence both at the centre and the state levels, the Bill sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) was introduced in the House of Representatives.

The Bill has passed the second reading stage but there have been a lot of controversies surrounding the piece of legislation with senior lawyers insisting that the lawmakers have such powers and can summon the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on the matter, a senior advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Raji, said there are enough laws to compel the president to appear before the National Assembly to address them on security matters.

According to him, all that was needed is sincerity on all sides because there are already enough powers in the laws to invite the president.

”There is already enough powers under the constitution to invite the president especially on security matters. All that is required is sincerity on all sides. We don’t need any extra legislation for that,” Raji said.

Another learned silk and professor of law, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), described the move of the House of Representatives as uncalled for.

He said, ”As far as I’m concerned, there is no limit to the powers of lawmakers to summon the president.

”What the reps are doing now can best be described as bubuyaya (bragging),” Kalu said.

A senior advocate, Chief Mike Ahamba, said the lawmakers cannot make laws for themselves except the ones provided by the constitution.

According to him, “they can make laws for the executive and other government agencies but cannot make laws for themselves except the ones given to them by the constitution to work with.”

Another learned silk, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), argued that the National Assembly is empowered to summon any public officer including the President in the course of conducting investigation into any matter with respect to which the parliament has power to make laws.

Falana also said the lawmakers can also enquire into the conduct of affairs of any person, authority, ministry or government department charged, or intended to be charged, with the duty of or responsibility for executing or administering laws enacted by the National Assembly.

He maintained: “It is pertinent to note that the powers conferred on the National Assembly under the provisions of this section are exercisable only for the purpose of enabling it to make laws with respect to any matter within its legislative competence and to correct any defects in existing laws; and expose corruption, inefficiency or waste in the execution or administration of funds appropriated by it.

“Apart from addressing the joint session of the National Assembly during the presentation of the annual budget, the National Assembly has the power to summon the President to address the members on jumbo loans being incurred by the federal government”.

Another Lagos based Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Norrison Quakers, agreed with Falana, insisting that Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution empowered lawmakers to summon anyone exercising powers under the constitution and under laws enacted by the National Assembly.

He said, “Did the President swear an oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria? Yes, he swore to uphold the provisions of the Constitution, and by the Constitution, legislative power is vested in the National Assembly and the Constitution is binding on all authorities in the country as provided in Section 1 (1) of the Constitution.”

Also, United States based lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Ogebe, said the lawmakers have oversight over the executive generally speaking.

He said in the US, the President is required to address a joint session of the bicameral congress.

Ogebe, the son of a retired Supreme Court Justice, added that the existing NASS oversight powers over the president include determining his competency and fitness to service or lack thereof and to remove him or impeach him as necessary.

”Every NASS since 1999 has displayed courage and the will of the people at least once. One session aborted the third term agenda. The NASS also torpedoed the Yar’adua cabal by invoking doctrine of necessity to transfer power.”

However, two senior lawyers – Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Mr Abdul Balogun (SAN) did not completely agree with their colleagues’ position, arguing that the proposed law was necessary.

Oyetibo submitted that although Section 8(1) of the Constitution empowers both the Senate and House of Representatives or any committees to summon any person to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other thing in his possession, the categories of persons contemplated by that section must be those against whom a warrant can be issued to compel their attendance if they failed to do so.

He argued: “Under Section 308 (1)(b) of the Constitution, the President enjoys immunity from any Criminal or Civil Process by reason of which he cannot be arrested or imprisoned during his period of office in pursuance of the process of any court or otherwise. The latter expression, ‘otherwise’ covers the process of the National Assembly.

“The law does not normally give a power that cannot be enforced. In so far as the President cannot be arrested for refusal to obey a summons issued by the House of Representatives, it would not serve any legal purpose to issue a summons that cannot be enforced.”

For his part, Balogun said the move by the House of Representatives was a welcome development.

He added that a strong institution is also needed to achieve the nation’s desire.

Balogun said until Nigerians stop seeing the president and governors as demigods in the country, they are going nowhere.

According to him, the members of the House have taken a good step but beyond that, he said Nigerians should stop seeing their leaders as people they cannot question.

”I commend the House of Reps members for the initiative but beyond having another law, Nigerians should stop seeing their leaders as people they can’t question. We elected them and they can’t be above the law that governs the country,” he stated.

Legislative Activities May Be Disrupted As Parliamentary Workers Begin Nationwide Strike Tomorrow

Meanwhile, save for any last-minute change of mind, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) would tomorrow shut down the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly in the 36 states of the federation.

The union had last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to either implement the two-year-old Executive Order 10 or face a total shutdown of the legislative arm of government across all tiers of government.

President of the union, Mohammed Usman, who confirmed this on phone to our reporter yesterday, said none of their demands had been met.

He said, “The ultimatum expires midnight tomorrow (today). Unless our demands are met, there will be total shutdown of legislative activities across the country.”

Meanwhile, clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Ojo Olatunde Amos, has constituted a nine-man implementation committee to resolve workers’ demands in order to forestall the proposed strike.

The special adviser to the CNA on media and labour matters, Austen Adesoro, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said that the 9-man panel, chaired by the secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Elder Felix Orunwese, was set up by National Assembly management in order to attend to issues of welfare raised by staff.

While inaugurating the committee, Olatunde said the management would continue to make staff’s condition of service and welfare a matter of priority.