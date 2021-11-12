National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said separatist agitations in some parts of West Africa are gaining global attention due to international sympathy.

Monguno stated this in paper he presented at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris titled; “Combating persistent and emerging threats to regional peace and security In Africa: pivotal role of Nigeria.”

He said most of Nigeria’s contemporary security problems were influenced or heightened by external threat factors in the global environment.

“We are exploring the feasibility of setting up a border security force in the foreseeable future to secure Nigeria’s border areas,” he said.

“The activities of IPOB in Nigeria as well as the activities of Ambazonian separatists in Cameroon have attracted international sympathy mainly from sympathizers in the Diaspora. It should be noted that the Nigerian government has never prevented the freedom of expression or agitation; however, the violent confrontation and engagement of security forces by these groups usually translates into fatalities and other grave consequences.

“While we continue to extend dialogue as the main medium for resolving conflicts in the country, the Nigerian government will continue to discharge its responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives and property against any criminal activity by IPOB or any separatist group,” he said.

The NSA said Africa’s porous borders remained a major source of concern as this had aided smuggling of prohibited items and irregular migration as well as other transnational organised crimes.

He admitted that the nation’s borders are poorly manned but with the help of technology as adopted by the various agencies.

On present efforts, he said the Nigeria Customs Service has developed the E- Customs strategy while the Nigeria Immigrations Service has equally put in place an Integrated Border Management System (IBMS).

Afenifere Does Not Believe In Secession–Pa Adebanjo

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, says it does not believe in secession and disintegration of Nigeria but demands true federalism to address the country’s challenges.

“We are not anarchists; we are not secessionists. We recognise that there is a democratically-elected government, acting leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, told newsmen in Lagos.

“However, it is the considered position of Afenifere that the president urgently constitutes a Government of National Unity solely to undertake the restructuring of Nigeria, in consultation with the Nigerian peoples.

“The issue of restructuring is about our freedom. We are democrats. I don’t want violence. I don’t want the country to break,’’ the 93-year-old Yoruba leader said.

Adebanjo, who noted that most states of the federation were unviable entities, decried the level of insecurity across the country, which he said a restructured Nigeria would resolve.

The Yoruba leader also called for a sovereign national conference on restructuring and said that the country must be returned to the 1960 Independence Constitution before the 2023 general elections.

“The Nigeria that was agreed is one that was deliberately federal in structure. The Nigeria that was agreed was by design, based on a parliamentary system of government.

“The Nigeria that was agreed was one that recognised the rights of the federating regions to nationhood within the ambit of the federation that was birthed.

“It was the position of Afenifere and the National Democratic Coalition that there existed an urgent need for a sovereign national conference of ethnic nationalities that have become known as Nigerians.

“We remain convinced that the need for a sovereign national conference is imperative. The basis of the Nigerian state must be clearly negotiated,’’ he stressed.

Adebanjo said that there could not be peace in the absence of equality, justice and truth guaranteed by substantial restructuring and true federalism.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the source of agitation for secession in the South East, is that Igbos are asking for equity, justice and fairness.

He said N’digbo would only leave Nigeria only when it wants to do so.

He was reacting reacting to the coalition of northern groups’ suit filed before the Federal High Court Abuja asking the South South to exit Nigeria “because of violence and destruction being allegedly occasioned by the agitation for secession championed by IPOB.”