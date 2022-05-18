Nigeria’s leading energy supplier, Seplat Energy Plc has said it will plant five million trees in the next five years under its Tree4Life (T4L) initiative, launched in Abuja yesterday.

The T4L which is part of the company’s efforts to combat the harmful effect of greenhouse emissions on the environment, would also tackle the challenge deforestation across the country.

Chairman of Seplat Energy, Dr ABC Orjiako, who is stepping down today, after 13 years as co-founder and chairman, said the launch the Tree4Life initiative in a fulfillment of a promise made by the company.

Seplat Energy is targeting 1 million trees in the next five years, which will amount to five million trees. Initially, Seplat is focusing on five states: Edo, Imo, Delta and two other states in the Northern Nigeria.

The company had last year October at the Seplat Energy Summit unveiled its energy transition plan.

“The tree planting is to encourage reforestation.

We are a company that thrives on sustainability through environmental, social and governance (ESG),” Orjiako noted.

“For us in Seplat, we do believe that we must align with the Paris agreement of net-zero carbon. Net-zero carbon is not net zero fossil fuel,” Orjiako said.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, in his remarks noted that Seplat has proven to be a very responsible operator in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“I am very happy that Seplat is leading the way to achieving next zero. Our pathway to achieving next zero is gas. Deepening the gas business is key to achieving this. To achieve this, we declared January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030 as “The Decade of Gas Development for Nigeria. ”

This, he said presents investment opportunities given the oil and gas reserves which can be commercialised.

Sylva also said that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) proposes a fiscal regime that encourages investment in order to monetise existing reserves in the short to medium term, and generous incentives to enable development, distribution, penetration and utilisation of gas.

“There also a number of enablers and initiatives which support the realisation of the full potential of the gas sector-the development of critical infrastructure and systems – Decade of Gas, AjaokutaKaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline, Nigeria/Morocco pipeline, Trans-Saharan Pipeline and the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code, Sylva highlighted.

Also speaking, chairman, NNPC Ltd Board, Senator Margery Okadigbo, said, “Seplat Energy is embarking on this initiative at a time when the energy industry is facing enormous challenges, mostly climate change.”

She noted that in addressing climate change challenges, the oil and gas industry players have to play key roles, adding that tree planting is the simple and effective way to reduce impact of climate change and protect our environment.

Co-founder and chairman of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, also the chairman of Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Abdulrazaq Isa, in his remarks said the successes recorded by Seplat Energy Plc is an inspiration to all and an encouragement to other industry players.

On his part, group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, expressed support for the T4L initiative.

“We are completely in support of this programme. I congratulate Seplat Energy Plc for taking this project,” said

In her speech, minister of state for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, represented by Victoria Pwol, said, “SEPLAT Tree4Life initiative is a remarkable one” which is in line with federal government plan to tackle climate change is highly commendable.

Roger Brown, CEO, Seplat Energy Plc said, “Tree planting has the potential to impact on all 17 UN SDGs. Reforestation has employment and empowerment. That is why Seplat is driving this.”

“We at Seplat Energy, we walk the talk. We are targeting one million trees in five years. Seplat Tree4Life initiative is a win-win for everyone even as it aligns with government energy transition plans”.

He added that Seplat looks to the future as it repositions for greater sustainabllty impact.

In Nigeria, more than 60percent is living in darkness. SEPLAT is delivering 30percent of gas supply in Nigeria.

This also comes on the heels of Seplat’s commitment to carbon neutrality upon the realisation that something must be done by everyone concerning decarbonisation.

At the annual general meeting of Seplat Energy Plc on Wednesday, Orjiako will step down as chairman of Seplat Energy Plc after 13 years as chairman.

Seplat Energy, is driving the country’s energy transition towards cleaner, more reliable energy that is accessible.

The Paris Agreement requires that countries reach global peaking of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by mid-century. The High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE) goal was to accelerate and scale up action to achieve universal access to clean, affordable energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Orjiako used the event to restate Seplat commitment in managing its relationship with all stakeholders from community to government.

This, as Nigeria’s government had noted that to achieve its energy transition plan – universal access to energy by 2030; zero carbon emission by 2050; and industrialisation to alleviate poverty and drive economic growth, it will partner with Seplat Energy.

Nigeria’s foremost indigenous oil and gas company, Seplat, has since noted its readiness to champion the quest to improve Africa’s energy access by repurposing its operations with a focus on cleaner energy.