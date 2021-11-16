Seplat Energy Plc (SEPLAT) has commended a former independent non-executive director, who also doubled as the chairman of its remunerations committee (REMCO), Mr. Xavier Rolet, for his contributions to the firm’s transformational vision.

The chairman of Seplat, Dr. ABC Orjiako, who lauded Rolet after he stepped down from the board of Seplat Energy Plc effective Thursday November 11 on personal reasons, thanked him for his contributions and the wealth of experience he brought to the board.

Rolet joined Seplat board on October 1, 2020 as an independent non-executive director of the company.

In his decade at the helm of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), he grew its fortunes as the market valuation rose from £800 million to more than £15 billion.

“He showed great commitment and passion toward Seplat Energy’s journey and our transformational vision. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Seplat chairman added.

The energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange reported a nine month (Q3) 2021 revenue of N182.7billion, representing a rise of 18.7 percent year-on-year.

Seplat Energy Plc production has recovered strongly since the outage at Forcados Oil Terminal (FOT) and it has been averaging nearly 33kbopd liquids throughout October