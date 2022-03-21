Seplat Energy Plc and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) have awarded certificates to a total of 220 Nigerians comprising 214 teachers and six chief inspectors of education in Edo and Delta states under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This is the second edition of the programme, which is aimed at improving the standard of education in Nigeria especially Seplat Energy’s host states and communities.

To commemorate the certificate presentation ceremony at a roundtable with the theme: “Harnessing the Role of Technology In Nigeria’s Education Sector” in Benin City had experts in attendance.

At the roundtable, an independent non-executive director at Seplat, Prof Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), said all hands must be on deck in developing education in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Education is a collective responsibility. What Seplat Energy is doing is noble and commendable. It is supported by both Edo and Delta state governments. These states should be model states that should be emulated. Other corporations should also be invited to do the same. Spending on education gives us more future returns.”

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, in his remarks commended Seplat for using technology to advance education.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “Education via technology will promote children to be global competitors, and this can only happen through adequate knowledge of technology.