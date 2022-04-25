The board of directors of Seplat Energy Plc has appointed three directors into the company.

The three appointees, which are; Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu as an independent non-executive director, Mr. Kazeem Raimi as a non-executive director and Mr. Ernest Ebi as a non-executive director, will be joining the Seplat board with effect from May 18, 2022.

According to Seplat Energy, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu (independent non- executive director) is a banking and financial expert with about 30 years’ experience in the finance and banking industry.

“Mr. Kazeem Raimi (non-executive director) is a nominee of Platform Petroleum Limited replacing Mr. Austin Avuru who stepped down from the Board of Seplat Energy on March 1, 2022. Raimi is presently the Executive Director, Commercial for Platform Petroleum Limited.

“Mr. Ernest Ebi (non-executive director) is a nominee of Shebah Petroleum Development Company Limited (BVI) replacing Dr. A.B.C Orjiako who will step down from the Board of Seplat Energy on May 18, 2022 after the Annual General Meeting.

Ebi is an executive whose vast experience in the banking and finance industry spans over four decades.”

Speaking on the appointments, chairman of SEPLAT Energy, Dr. A. B. C. Orjiako said: “the boardis pleased to welcome Odunewu, Raimi and Ebi. They are excellent professionals with their wealth of experience spanning over decades. SEPLAT Energy eagerly looks forward to the enormous contributions they will make towards achieving global success.”