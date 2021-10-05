Seplat Energy Plc has commissioned the project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its Oben gas facility in Edo State, as part of the company’s continuous community development programmes.

This is in line with Seplat’s mandate to continue to do more for its host communities and ensure continuous value creation for the people.

Speaking, chief executive officer, Seplat Energy, Mr. Roger Brown, said: “The company has worked assiduously to put in place a reliable option for potentially uninterrupted 24-hours power supply to the hospital for the long-term. To ensure a more sustainable constant power supply we continued with our plan to supply electricity to the hospital from our facility here in Oben.”

He added that, “Seplat is therefore happy with this epoch-making commissioning ceremony. The project is designed to provide the cottage hospital uninterrupted power supply directly from our Oben new field logistics base and thus enabling the hospital to provide adequate health care services to Oben Field Communities of Oben, Iguelaba, Ikobi and Obozogbe N’Ugu and environs.”

Seplat had earlier ensured reconnection of the hospital to the national grid in addition to providing power generating sets to the hospital. The company overhauled the generating sets at the hospital as back-up to power supply and provided diesel regularly to power the generating sets.

The director, external affairs and sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, in her message, alluded to the company’s drive for continuity and sustainability, noting that they are determined as a responsive and responsible organisation to contribute to the development of its host communities.

“We are optimistic that the supply of gas generated power from our new Oben Field Logistics Base through a direct dedicated power line to the hospital will create immeasurable values to our community members even as we wish all excellent health always.”

Also, the secretary Oben Community, Mr Johnbull Omokaro said the NPDC/Seplat Energy JV for actualising the project and restoring the people’s hope.

The chairman/ managing director, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), Pastor Kennedy Osifo, expressed deep appreciation to Seplat Energy for the project and for all the sustainable community development programmes in the host communities where the company operates.