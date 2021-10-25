Seplat Energy Plc has launched the Seplat Awesome Women’s Network (SAWN) under its Seplat gender diversity programme.

Speaking at the event, the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, lauded Seplat Energy for the launch of the Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5) initiative and other social impact initiatives in strategic communities.

Osinbajo stated that SAWN was poised to drive policy discourse, positive corporate behaviour and will be an important contribution to improving action on gender equality.

He advised that the fight for gender equality is not for women and girls alone, but for all those who take the pragmatic view that gender inequality is unaffordable for economic growth and development and advocated that men and women must have equal rights.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chief executive officer, Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, as the sponsor of the Seplat gender diversity programme, stated that the Seplat Awesome Women’s Network (SAWN) has been created as part of the company’s sustainable business approach and to spearhead its contribution towards the achievement of SDG5 to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

The CEO added that achieving gender equality requires intentional action and deliberate policies, adding that Seplat Energy was rolling up various policies and initiatives into a diversity and inclusion (D&I) framework that is benchmarked globally and nationally.

According to the director, legal services/company secretary, and the gender diversity champion, Edith Onwuchekwa, SAWN is a gender equality vehicle to help Seplat Energy and its stakeholders design, implement and develop programmes to mainstream gender in the company and the energy sector value chain.

The chairman, Dr. ABC Orjiako said that as a leading oil, gas, and renewable energy company listed on the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, Seplat Energy was committed to the actualisation of the UNDG and other initiatives to empower women to participate in all areas of the company.