By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

In it’s determined effort to improve and upscaled educational standard of Teachers in Edo and Delta States, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPLAT), has introduced Seplat Teacher Empowerment Programme, (STEP) aimed at promoting creative thinking for higher students engagement that will offer complete education for recipients of the programme.

The maiden Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) made its debut in Benin City, Edo State, on November 23, 2020, and lasted five days for the first phase.

The five-day residential Workshop introductory phase kicks off a six-month programme specially designed for Teachers providing them training on teaching applications for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) as well as leadership and self-improvement training.

The training continues online over six months with Teachers receiving customized training modules on efficient pedagogical methods for STEAM education, as well as leadership and self-improvement training.

The E-Platform will provide and connect Teachers to a collection of STEAM resources to enable them to understand, teach and demonstrate effectively to their students. Seplat supports the Teachers with the provision of electronic devices and internet data for the period of training.

Speaking at the well attended events, the General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, SEPLAT, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, disclosed that a total of one hundred (100) Teachers and 43 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) drawn from Edo and Delta States are benefitting from this maiden edition.

She said, ’’Seplat is delighted with the invaluable role the Company is playing with enhancing the quality of education with the many educational programmes offered through the Company’s CSR initiatives.

“With the STEP programme, the company now has a full boutique of programmes to address the entire education value chain. Our programmes now cover improving school infrastructure, enhancing academic performance of students and building the skills and competencies of Teachers’’.

On his part, Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT, stated: “Seplat has invested significantly in various educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes which support Sustainable Development Goals, Goal 4, because of our strong belief that education is the bedrock for national growth.

The officials of Edo State Ministry of Education, Edo State Ministry of Science & Technology and Delta State Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education, respectively, expressed their delight to collaborate with SEPLAT on the exciting initiative because of the multiplier effects it would have on Secondary education. They provided tremendous support to ensure the success of the maiden edition.

Similarly, the speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Marcus Onobun, Speaker, commended NPDC and SEPLAT for investing in the STEP initiative, saying the move would not only impact the 100 teachers and 43 Chief Inspectors of Education, but will go a long way to advance the fortunes of Edo and Delta State children, expose them to contemporary developments and make them globally competitive.

Onobun added: “I like to congratulate all beneficiaries of this SEPLAT/NPDC Teachers’ Empowerment Programme. It was a whole lot of processes you went through to get here, which goes to show that you are all diligent in what you do, and the recognition you have gotten today is as a result of your hard work.

“I also like to thank and appreciate SEPLAT and NPDC for putting this initiative together to empower our teachers. I like to commending you for the investment you are putting together for our teachers towards enhancing nation building and for encouraging our teachers to impact quality knowledge and values on our children.”