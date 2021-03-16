ADVERTISEMENT

BY OLUSHOLA BELLO and CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat) has restated its commitment to deploying resources and expertise to create and deliver sustainable utilization of the environment. It said this is to meet the expectations of its various stakeholders through a responsible approach in the management of the company’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) imperatives.

Chief executive officer of SEPLAT, Mr Roger Brown, who stated this at the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report presentation to the Nigerian Stock exchange (NSE) in a virtual session, said the firm’s sustainability policy is based on, “Commitment to transparent and complete disclosure of our ESG performance; encouraging responsible use of resources; energy, water and others; implementing human rights and gender equality; needs assessment of stakeholders to identify appropriate solutions; and considering natural and cultural circumstances of SEPLAT’s host communities in the implementation of CSR initiatives.”

He noted that the company is strongly driving Nigeria’s transition to gas, delivering significant environmental, economic and social benefits that support United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

On SEPLAT’s response to Climate Change, he said the firm is strongly adhering to its flare out campaign to reduce carbon footprint, and has gone ahead to established a science-based assessment of our Greenhouse Gases emissions and reporting, adding that, Seplat is currently investing in new infrastructure and R&D to help capture some of the emissions not previously reported.

Also, the chief executive officer of NSE, Oscar Onyema urged companies to learn from SEPLAT, saying reporting sustainability could help organisations create a sustainable future.

Onyema noted that there is a recognized need for enhanced levels of corporate transparency on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), saying, “As an exchange, we are well positioned to encourage and even require listed companies to produce better sustainability reports that are issued consistently and with comparable information.”