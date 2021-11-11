After some delay Seplat Energy has set a new commencement target to kick-start its part of the Assa North-Ohaji South Gas processing project.

If all goes well the company will fully begin work on the project by the middle of next year, Chief Executive Officer of the company Roger Brown said Tuesday November 9.

The Assa North-Ohaji South Gas project, or ANOH, a joint venture with a unit of state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation will process 300 million standard cubic feet MMcf/d of gas for the domestic market in the first phase, Brown told the media on the side-lines of Africa Oil Week in Dubai.

The project is expected to produce about 25,000 b/d of condensate, he said.

“In our design we have got a lot of land and we put the infrastructure in such a way that we can scale it,” Brown said. “It all depends on the demand. There is plenty of gas.”

Shell is also developing its side of ANOH, another 300 MMcf/d gas processing plant, which will also produce 20,000 b/d of condensate,” he stressed.

Seplat, which remains focused on Nigeria, is leaning toward increased development of gas as part of its environmental, social and governance tilt.

“We see gas processing as a really great development for the country because it’s strategic for the government. Gas processing will then allow that gas to go to industrial zones but also into power, which will displace diesel,” Brown said.