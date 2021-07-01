Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has abandoned its core objectives for partisan politics.

The minister, who spoke at a policy dialogue and press conference on “Promoting Media Freedom in Nigeria”, organised by SERAP, said the way the group carried out its activities in recent times depicted an unofficial opposition political party.

Mohammed pointed at various litigations instituted by SERAP against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which he described as unnecessary and filed out of ignorance of the laws of the land.

The minister, who was represented by the director of information, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Sunday Baba, insisted that SERAP had jumped into the gallery and taken sides rather than remain an advocacy group that it ought to be.

To support his position, he said SERAP took the government to court over fines imposed on some broadcast organisations by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) “without even bordering on understanding the broadcasting code.”

He also took up the organisation on the two media bills before the National Assembly, explaining that the bills are not executive bills but privately initiated.

Responding on behalf of SERAP, the pioneer chairman of the Board of Trustees of the organisation , Richard Akinnola, said Mohammed would not have said those things against SERAP if he was still in the opposition like he was under former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.