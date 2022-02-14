Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the federal government before the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking an order compelling the government to release the recent agreement it signed with a social media platform, Twitter.

SERAP, in the suit which is yet to be assigned to a judge, is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to clarify the manner and scope in which the agreement with Twitter will be enforced.

The civil society organisation is also seeking an order to mandate the government to disclose whether the agreement incorporates respect for constitutional and international human rights.

The federal government had in January lifted the suspension of the Twitter operation in Nigeria, stating that, “Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history.”

SERAP maintained that it filed the suit because the minister of information’s response to its freedom of information request was unsatisfactory, as he merely stated that the ‘details are in the public space,’ without sending a copy of the agreement signed with Twitter as requested.

In the suit number, FHC/L/CS/238/2022 filed last Friday, SERAP argued that, “The government must demonstrate that the conditions for lifting the suspension of Twitter would not threaten or violate the enjoyment of Nigerians’ human rights online and that the conditions are in pursuit of a legitimate goal in a democratic society.

“Nigerians are entitled to their human rights, such as the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, privacy, peaceful assembly and association, as well as public participation both offline and online.”

“It is in the interest of justice to grant this application. Publishing the agreement would enable Nigerians to scrutinise it, seek legal remedies as appropriate, and ensure that the conditions for lifting the suspension of Twitter are not used as pretexts to suppress legitimate discourse.

“Publishing the agreement with Twitter would promote transparency, accountability, and help to mitigate threats to Nigerians’ rights online, as well as any interference with online privacy and freedom of expression,” it said. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.