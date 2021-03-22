BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the National Assembly leadership to probe the allegations that N4.4 billion budgeted for the Assembly may be missing and unaccounted for.

SERAP is specifically seeking an order of mandamus directing and compelling the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to probe, and to refer the allegation to appropriate anti-corruption agencies.

According to the civil society organisation, the suit followed the publication of annual Auditor-General of the Federation, which raised “concerns about alleged diversion and misappropriation of public funds, sought the recovery of any missing funds, and asked that the evidence of recovery should be forwarded to his office.

In the suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Ms Adelanke Aremo, it argued that “by the combined reading of the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the UN Convention against Corruption, which Nigeria has ratified, the National Assembly has legal duties to combat corruption, and promote transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

“Transparency and accountability in the management of public resources and wealth is essential for promoting development, people’s welfare and well-being, and their access to basic public services, as well as good governance and the rule of law.

“The National Assembly has legal responsibility to ensure that the serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement documented by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation are promptly, independently, thoroughly, and transparently investigated, and to end the culture of impunity that is fuelling these allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The failure of the National Assembly to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and to refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies the allegations documented in the annual audited reports for 2015, 2017 and 2018 is a fundamental breach of the oversight and public interest duties imposed on the legislative body by sections 4, 88 and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“Granting this application would serve the interest of justice, reduce corruption and mismanagement, as well as end impunity of perpetrators, and advance the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.