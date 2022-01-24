Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Federal Government before the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja for allegedly failing to make public the details of the spending of loans obtained by federal and state governments since 1999.

SERAP asked the regional court, “to compel the government to stop its secrecy on the spending of loans so far obtained, the unsustainable level of borrowing by the government and the 36 states, the crippling debt burden, and the disproportionately negative impact of these retrogressive measures on poor Nigerians.

“A declaration that the failure of Defendant to halt the persistent and unsustainable borrowing amounts to a breach of the Plaintiff’s and other Nigerians’ rights to the enjoyment of socio-economic rights, and development, as guaranteed under articles 2, 9, 11, 12 and 13 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and articles 2, 15, 16, 17, 22 and 24 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

‘’A declaration that the failure of Defendant to halt the persistent and unsustainable borrowing amounts to a fundamental breach of Nigeria’s human rights obligations under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

‘’An order directing and compelling the Defendant to adopt and ensure effective measures to address transparency and accountability gaps in spending of loans, and the systemic and widespread corruption in ministries, departments and agencies, as documented by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, including in the 2019 Audited Report.

‘’An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant and its agents from embarking on unsustainable borrowing until the human rights impact assessment of the previous borrowing is conducted and recommendations fully implemented.’’

In the suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/05/22 the civil society organisation is seeking an order directing and compelling the Federal Government to issue an immediate moratorium on borrowing by itself, and the 36 states, in conformity with the country’s international human rights obligations.

SERAP is also urging the court for an order directing and compelling the Federal Government to publish details of spending of the loans obtained by governments since 1999 including the list of projects and locations of any such projects on which these loans have been spent.

In the suit filed on its own behalf and on behalf of other concerned Nigerians, SERAP argued that the persistent and unsustainable borrowing by the federal and state governments and the crippling debt burden undermines the rights of Nigerians to economic and social development, and are antithetical to the public interest.

SERAP further maintained that the crippling debt burden is a human rights issue within the jurisdiction of the ECOWAS Court because when the entire country is burdened by unsustainable debts, there will be little money left to ensure access of poor and vulnerable Nigerians to legally enforceable socio-economic rights.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.