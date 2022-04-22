The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said that it will drag the Federal Government to court for failing to end the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

SERAP stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s failure to end the lingering ASUU strike was a violation of the legal obligation of the the government to provide access to Higher education.

The civil society organisation, in a series of tweets on its verified Twitter handle on Friday wrote: “We’re suing the Buhari administration over its failure to end the strike action by ASUU, which is a violation of the legal obligation to provide access to higher education without discrimination.”

Recall that ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14, 2022, and extended it by another two months over the alleged failure of the Federal Government to fulfil its side of the agreements with ASUU.