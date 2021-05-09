Victor Osimhen bagged a brace as Napoli thrashed Spezia 4-1 in their Serie A clash yesterday.

The visitors dominated the opening exchanges and went in front through Piotr Zieliński on 15 minutes.

Osimhen added the second goal eight minutes later with Zielinski providing the assist.

The Nigeria international was set up for Napoli’s third of the game by Lorenzo Insigne a minute before the break.

The hosts battled back after the break with Roberto Piccoli reducing the deficit in the 64th minute.

Napoli hit back with another goal 11 minutes from time with Hirving Lozano slotting the ball into net after he was set up Osimhen.

Osimhen has now scored 10 goals and recorded two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side moved to second position on the table with 70 points from 35 games.