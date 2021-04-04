Victor Osimhen was on target once, while Simy Nwankwo bagged a brace as Napoli edged out Crotone 4-3 in a thrilling contest at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona yesterday.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal of the game, while Nwankwo opened scoring for Crotone and later added the second.

Osimhen, who was replaced by Andrea Petagna in stoppage time has scored four goals in 14 league appearances for Napoli this season.

He also scored once and provided an assist for Nigeria during the international break.

Nwankwo on the other hand has scored 15 goals in 29 league appearances for Crotone this term.

But the relegation battlers could not hold on as Giovanni Di Lorenzo rifled in a shot to put Gennaro Gattuso’s side back in front after 72 minutes.

Napoli climbed one point above Juventus, who face Torino later on Saturday, into fourth place on 56 points, but they remained two points behind Atalanta in third after the Bergamo club beat Udinese 3-2.