The National Democratic Front (NDF) has penned a touching tribute to outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd) and other military chiefs following their recent retirement from service.

In a statement titled “Service Chiefs: A Salute to Courage in Service to Nigeria”, the pro-democracy group hailed the now-retired chiefs for their patriotism, commitment and zeal.

According to its Secretary-General, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir, the NDF applauded the quartet’s numerous efforts and sacrifices in the war against insurgency and other forms of criminalities across the country.

The statement said the outgoing chiefs set lofty standards that must be sustained by the new appointees as they settle down for the business at hand.

While congratulating the new security heads, the NDF urged them to display a similar unalloyed commitment to preserving the territorial sovereignty of the country by giving their best and building on their predecessors’ efforts.

The group advised them to desist from playing to the gallery as some disgruntled elements in the country would cause a distraction by questioning their credibility.

The NDF, however, urged the outgoing security chiefs to make themselves available for higher service to Nigeria anytime duty calls, and also be willing to avail their wealth of experience to the incoming officers whenever the need arises.

The statement also called on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the new service chiefs as they settle down for business.