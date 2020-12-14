By Tarkaa David, Godwin Enna |

With the kidnap of hundreds of students of Government Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State on Friday, service chiefs yesterday accompanied a strong delegation of the federal government to the state in a bid to intensify efforts in the search for the 333 students still missing.

The minister for Defence, Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) led the federal government delegation comprising the national security adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, to sympathise with the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, over the bandits’ attack on the boarding school accommodating 839 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the delegation include Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar; director-general of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji-Bichi and director-general, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

Speaking during the visit, the governor thanked the federal government delegation, stating that out of a total of 839 students of the school, the government is yet to account for 333 pupils who are still lost.

He stated: “It (the school) has a population of 839, and so far we are yet to account for 333 pupils and we are still counting because more are still coming out of the forest. We are calling on the parents of the children to find out whether their children have returned because we discovered that so many of them had also returned to their local government. But based on the records we have, we are still searching for 333 students.

“As government, we are yet to be contacted by any group or person on the whereabouts of the children kidnapped yesterday.”

The minister of Defence, Maj -Gen Salihi-Magashi, gave an assurance that the abducted students would be rescued soon.

Salihi-Magashi said security agents were working hard to ensure that the students were rescued.

He noted: “So far, we have been briefed by the Police Commissioner, GOC, Brigade Commander, Air Commander, DSS, and other security officers.

“Our interest is to keep ourselves abreast with what actually happened two days ago and we believe that with their briefings, this task is going to be simple for us.

“We have strategies and I believe we can do it without any collateral damage to the people of Katsina State.

“We have the intelligence, the information, their whereabouts, their movements and their methods of operations.

“The task is easy for the armed forces and the police. The only thing is that we need prayers from you so that there will be no collateral damage in the event of being hostile. We assure you that all hands are on deck”.

Gunmen had invaded the school on Friday night, shooting into the air to scare away people in the area.

The school is said to have a population of over 800 students, and according to the police, when the gunmen attacked, some of the students scaled the fence to escape.

Isah Gambo, spokesman of the Katsina police command, had earlier said 200 students were rescued as of Saturday morning.

Troops Kill Over 20 Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Borno

Meanwhile, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised over 20 Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Askira Uba in Borno state.

The deputy director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Maiduguri, Col Ado Isa, said the terrorists who attacked with over 15 gun trucks suffered casualties both in human and equipment.

He said the troops of 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 12 December 2020 inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) who were suspected to have come from Sambisa forest, mounted on over 15 gun trucks and approached the town from different directions simultaneously.

He noted that the troops responded and engaged the criminals with superior fire power.

He said, “consequently, the terrorists suffered huge losses both in men, materials and equipment. Specifically, the troops captured 4 gun trucks from the criminals while some additional gun trucks were also destroyed by the Air Task Force that responded swiftly.

“Scores of the terrorists were killed and over 20 terrorists dead bodies were counted”.

Other items captured include 3 boxer motorcycles, 3 Anti-Aircraft Guns, 2 PKT Machine Guns, 10 AK 47 Rifles and 13 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bombs as well as large cache of ammunition and other weapons.

He, however, regretted that unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and two others were wounded during the encounter and are stable and responding to treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

“May God grant repose to the soul of the dead soldier and quick recovery to the two wounded in action soldiers,” he added.

He further reiterated that the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the guidance of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai will continue to sustain the aggressive, offensive posture to rid the entire North East of remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals, rapists and marauders.

Military Air Strike Eliminates Several Terrorists In Sambisa Forest

Similarly, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest in Borno while several armed bandits have been killed in Benue State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the airstrikes were on 10 December, 2020 at Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa forest in Borno state killing several BHTs as well as damage to their structures.

The coordinator said the air interdiction was conducted after series of aerial surveillance missions showed uptick of activities in the settlement.

He said the ATF dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location.

“The NAF attack aircraft delivered accurate hits in the target area resulting in the neutralization of several BHTs,” he said.

In a related development, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, in the early hours of 12 December, 2020, following actionable technical and human intelligence reports raided some identified armed bandits hideouts at Tomatar Ugba and Kundi villages in Mbacher council ward of Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue state.

He said the troops engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray killing three while several others fled with fatal gunshot injuries.

The troops also arrested 4 of the fleeing bandits, recovered 2 locally made rifles, 1 locally made pistol, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 motorcycles, 3 generators, 2 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp, amongst other items.

He said the troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on the trail of the fleeing bandits in order to locate and neutraliSe them.