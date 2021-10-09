Telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, has apologised to its customers for the network hitches experienced for most hours of Saturday.

Many MTN customers could not place out calls nor receive calls as a result of the network issues. Short Messaging Service (SMS) and data services were also affected while the USSD service could not be accessed.

The development forced many Nigerians affected by the outage to lament the situation on the social media.

However, in a press statement issued by MTN, made available to LEADERSHIP Saturday evening, the telecom operator apologised to its customers for the inconveniences.

The terse press statement reads: “Some of our customers are having difficulty connecting to the network today. We are looking into this and truly sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“Dear Customers, we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”