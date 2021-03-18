The SERVICOM unit of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has concluded plans to hold the 2021 Capacity Building Workshop for Nodal Officers/Directors of Quality Assurance in the Beneficiary Institutions.

The workshop is scheduled to hold on 22nd – 23rd March, 2021 and 24th-25th March, 2021 for North and South zones respectively.

Announcing the workshop on its website, the Board confirmed that it will take place at Nigeria Merit House, Abuja after it was earlier postponed.

SERVICOM which was created on 21st March, 2004 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a bid to drive his Administration’s Service Delivery Initiative (SDI) has been a driving force towards ensuring that service takers understand their rights to public services, the service standards and how to demand for that service in government offices.

The system is fashioned to measure and improve the quality of service as delivered by the Government through its various Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies.

At TETFund, in compliance with the federal government’s directives, The Fund’s Executive Management at its meeting on 21st July 2005 approved the establishment of the SERVICOM Unit for the Fund. Following the approval, the Fund’s SERVICOM Unit was inaugurated on the 11th of August 2005 with four main principles: “Affirmation of commitment to the service of the Nigerian nation.

However, TETFund SERVICOM Unit was established to perform the function of instituting a complaints procedure including grievances redress mechanism for the Fund, ensuring promotion of quality assurance and best practices in the Fund’s activities and facilitate a safe and conducive working environment for staff at all level of service delivery.

It also aimed at spearheading service delivery initiatives through SERVICOM compliance, coordinating the formulation and operation of SERVICOM Charter and service improvement plans in the Fund, among others.

Last year, in order to enhance effective service delivery in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) developed a Service Charter for the education intervention agency.

Unveiling the Charter in Abuja, TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said the development of the document by the SERVICOM Unit of the Fund would go a long way to ensure excellent service delivery.“The production of the TETFund Service Charter is very central to ensuring excellent service delivery as the publication portrays the day to day operations of SERVICOM and other critical information pertinent to the running of the Fund.

He called on TETFund’s staff to always put up due diligence, hospitality, punctuality, and other good values in their day-to-day activities, warning that profiling of visitors to the Fund on mere appearance and dress put on would not be tolerated. “The primary aim of SERVICOM is to ensure customer satisfaction and to manage the performance expectation gap between government and citizens as well as other members of the public, on issues of service delivery,” the TETFund boss stated.

On the occasion, the executive secretary enjoined staff to leverage on the Service Charter and be reminded that the organisation’s goal is to increase productivity collectively to transform Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

“The Charter is in line with the mandate of the Fund to be a world class intervention agency. This is because it outlines and clearly elucidates the roles everyone associated with the Fund and also clarifies the relationship between the Fund and beneficiaries,” he added.

That notwithstanding, SERVICOM Unit of the Fund has been organising sensitization workshops for the Management and Staff of the agency to ensure a more effective service delivery in the organisation.

At one of its recent workshops, Head of TETFund’s SERVICOM Unit, Mrs Ebere Nwobu, expressed delight that the workshop, which took place from 6th to 8th August, will rub off positively on activities of participants.

“As we all know, SERVICOM enhances the right of Nigerians to demand for good services and challenge service failure. I believe this workshop will have a positive effect on the productivity level of the Fund’s workforce,” she was quoted saying.