BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM), has kick-started a two-day training of desk officers on Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiative tagged, ‘Charter Development/Review Workshop for OGP Pilots MDAs’.

Speaking at the ceremony, the national coordinator SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, said the objective of the workshop was to strengthen SERVICOM’s efforts towards improvement in service delivery processes in Ministries Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs).

Akajemeli added that the workshop was also aimed at improving service delivery to Nigerians.

According to her, OGP came as a global coalition of reformers from government and civil society organisations, working to make government more transparent, participatory/accountable by truly serving and empowering citizens.

She said seven pilot ministries were carefully selected to kick-start the OGP initiative, which include Ministries of Education, Transport, Agriculture and Rural Development, Health, Power, Works and Housing and Aviation.

“The essence of governance can only be realised when service is truly served the people and so one singular tools that can bring about this improvement is the service charter.

“Part of what we have identified is that, some of the organisations have not written proper service charters and that is why we are here to train, to fill the gaps, identify training gaps to update our knowledge, to begin to get it done right.

“And that is what makes the difference between us – developing nations and the developed nations,” she explained.

She added that OGP is an initiative that presented a platform for co-creation, partnership and collaboration between governments (state actors) and civil society organisations and the private sector (non-state actors), in achieving the OGP developmental process.

For his part, Mr Adamu Bashir, a non-state actor co-chairman, expressed appreciation to the management team of SERVICOM for its tremendous services to the nation.

Bashir tasked the participants at the workshop to try as much as they could to use the acquired knowledge at the end of the exercise to improve services to the nation as well as the citizens.

Mrs Obialunanma Nnaobi, who represented Meluibe Foundation, and who is also a participant, noted that public service delivery was critical to improving lives and livelihoods, hence its proper handling could help to achieve its set goals.

“OGP will be useful for agencies to proactively reach out to each other, aligning plans, processes and frameworks while carrying the public along,” she noted.