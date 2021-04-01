ADVERTISEMENT

By ONYEAÑUNA ONYEDIKACHI

Minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo has commended WACOT Ltd, a member of the TGI Group, over its recent certification by the international certification organisation, ECOCERT to export organic sesame globally.

Adebayo was excited as he received the ECOCERT certifications presented to him in his office in Abuja by the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN), the management of WACOT and stakeholders in sesame production and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The minister assured the delegation of the government’s support, adding that the Muhammadu Buhari administration would not relent in creating an enabling environment for innovative agro-allied companies like WACOT.

“This government is all about encouraging and supporting indigenous companies, especially those in the agro-allied sector, to be successful within and outside the country. It is in this light that I commend your resourcefulness and diligence for getting the certifications,” Adebayo said.

While presenting the certifications earlier, TGI Group’s director, corporate affairs who is also the deputy national president of NSSAN, Sadiq Kassim affirmed the commitment of the stakeholders to position Nigeria on the global map of organic sesame production.

Kassim explained that due to the growing demand and adoption of organic food products like sesame globally, as well as its associated health benefits and eco-friendly characteristics, WACOT sought certifications for Nigeria, one of Africa’s leading producers, to help farmers and the nation’s economy.