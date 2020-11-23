BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod has called on the Federal Government to set up training facilities at the Mambilla Plateau for training of Nigerian runners. He made the call on the sidelines of the maiden Kaduna Marathon 2020 held at the weekend in Kaduna.

Nimrod, who participated in the 5km component of the race, said if the training facilities are put in place in Mambilla, it will give Nigerian athletes comparative advantage and improve their skills.

He commended the Kaduna State Government for organising the marathon, while expressing confidence that the bold step is reawakening marathon competitions in the country.

The half marathon which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, with three components of 5km, 10km and 21km, featured 27 elite athletes from 27 countries.