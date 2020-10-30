By Hembadoon Orsar |

The Benue State University was established in 1992 during the short-lived administration of Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu. It is the first state-owned university in the northern part of Nigeria.

Apart from its pioneer status, the university has made profound contributions to human resource development within and outside the shores of the country in such a way and manner that its centrality and cruciality in the educational ecology of Nigeria can scarcely be gainsaid.

On account of this fact, therefore, the recent appointment of a new vice chancellor for the university provides yet again another golden opportunity to steer the university aright as has been its wont towards fulfilling its manifest destiny.

Penultimate Monday, the visitor to the University and governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, confirmed the nomination and appointment of Professor Joe Tor Iorapuu as the sixth vice chancellor of the university.

The appointment has continued to elicit thunderous ovation within and without the walls of the university and the larger Benue community.

Indeed, the appointment has been applauded by the vast majority of the Benue people as one of the best appointments in the life of the current administration.

There are two major reasons that stand this appointment in the coigne of vantage. Firstly, the vice chancellor emerged through a rigorous and vigorous transparent selection process.

The rigorousness and vigorousness of the selection process is so well catalogued by commentators and public analysts that it is absolutely pointless rehashing here. Secondly, the appointee is the first to be appointed outside the Benue State university community. I will return to this point presently.

Suffice to state here that, given the pedigree of intellectual muscularity the new vice chancellor exhibited during the selection process and the historic honour and responsibilities thrust on his shoulders, he is riding into the office on a horse garlanded with tremendous goodwill and expectations; it is, therefore, only natural and incumbent upon him to live up to these vast expectations.

Who is the new vice chancellor? Professor Joe Tor Iorapuu is a theatre arts scholar, thespian, social activist, and community development expert. For well over three decades, he has plied his trade in the department of theatre arts, university of Jos; and rose steadily through the lectureship ranks to attain the professorial position. His classmates, friends and associates and so many others in their various notes of tributes have said so much about his brilliance and intelligence, his candour and warmth, his fortitude of mind and splendour of spirit, that it would tantamount to superfluousness to further adumbrate him here with showers of adulations.

That said, it is irresistibly for me not to point out that the first impression one gets on coming into contact with him is the immediacy of the aura and halo of his likeability and sociability and his sense of social and emotional intelligence that serenades the interactional space. I go no further.

It is expected that he will bring all these attributes that stand him out to bear on his vice chancellorship remit in the next five years. How he goes about it could either make or mar him.

However, the common expectation is that he will discharge his official responsibilities with professional aplomb; dispensing service to all staffs and students of the university without let or hindrance; and without wavering his gaze on the vision and mission of the university.

One factor that stands him in good stead to take the university to greater heights is his coming from the outside. For this reason, he is emancipated from the occluding influences of petty prejudices, social squabbles, ethnic eccentricities and organizational obstreperousities that had in one way or the other harmed previous administrations.

What is more?

The new vice chancellor on assumption of office must immediately flung open the doors of the university for the immediate resumption of academic activities. This is an irreducible minimum. Before the closure of the university, many students were on the verge of writing their last paper. Indeed, some students were about dropping the pen of their last paper when they were literarily stopped for no fault of theirs. The trauma of this incident and its psychological permeation on the lives of these students now and foreseeably is analytically marmot and indescribable that I dare not waste our precious time restating. I am afraid, the university is on the cusp of a double whammy on this issue.

It is either the university reopens voluntarily and unconditionally for the students or the students will force the university and its staff to reopen and teach them!

The vice chancellor must enthrone a clemently calm industrial and occupational environment in the university.

All the unions in the university are currently on strike. These strikes have nothing to do with him. He should call all the striking unions together, negotiate with them and give their members a new lease of life. All cases in the courts should be recalled and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms invoked to address them decisively and timeously.

He should on no occasion and account inherit any sort of quarrels, administratively or otherwise, but treat all cases on the basis of facts and merit. Given his reputation and passion for administrative exactitude and excellence, it is envisaged that this would pose no challenge.

But by far, the one area that deserves the most attention is teaching and research. Not only should he build on the successes so

far recorded by previous administrations, he should be creative, innovative and ingenious in formulating policies that would bring the university up to speed to contemporary international best research practices.

Very importantly, academic and administrative staff must be given the best administrative training and research opportunities within and outside the country. In the event of these laudable measures and many more, the university would doubtless be placed at the top rungs of global university rankings.

–Hembadoon writes from Makurdi, Benue State