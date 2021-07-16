A computer business centre is an office where you carry out secretarial and administrative works which can be related to record keeping and documentations of files. A computer business centre in Nigeria is also popularly known as Photocopy Shops. They render services to individuals, schools, offices, institutions and administrative agencies on issues relating to record keeping, filing, internet surfing, printing, laminating, scanning and online registrations.

Initial Capital

Speaking on this, a business centre retailer in Lagos, Mrs Badaru Damilola said the business is a very lucrative investment that offers you maximum returns on investment to recover your investment capital within six months because of the great output and profit margin that is realised from transacting the business daily.

She further notes that the business is capital intensive in terms of procuring the needed equipment to start the business. It requires renting office space and purchase equipment like: photocopy machine, scanner, desktop, laptop, table, drawer, generator, toner, paper cutter and the payment of monthly internet subscription.

She discloses that as a result of the high costs of buying equipment in the market and paying for office space, it will cost about N1million to put the investment together. She added that if one can undergo the pain of setting the business up it would be worth it, as it is a lucrative and profitable investment.

Important Tips

Location plays important role in this line of business. It would be better situated near or within educational institutions, major government institutions, or near a district with office buildings.

Rental Fee

To start this business, you need an office space for rent or a shop inside a complex or a shopping mall where busy activities take place. Usually, the rent for a shop would start from N120, 000 to N150, 000.

Essential Services

The following essential services expected from a computer business centre include: Photocopying, spiral binding, printing, disc burning, scanning documents, internet services, use of computers.

Expected Profit Margin

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a potential growth in this business as well as a good number of profit margin is expected to turn in daily from the operational services that are being carried out in the business centre and these sales are recorded daily.

Mrs Badaru disclosed that she makes at least N15, 000 daily from photocopying of materials, laminating, spiral binding and typing. Other services involving this line of business includes: the massive influx of online registrations from students, job seekers, NYSC/JAMB registration and pensioners who make use of these services for various endeavours.