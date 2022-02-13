Setting up a training centre is a lucrative business, especially, if you have the right networking edge.

There are lots of training centres across Nigeria and if you check within your area, you will find them. There are several such as: make up training, how to make snacks, how to start digital marketing, computer training centres, business training centres, training in professional short courses among others.

Things to Consider

Before setting up a training centre, it is essential to know your area of expertise so as to know what type of training to focus on. This will contribute towards the success of your training business. Knowledge and experience in the training you want to set up will be most helpful to facilitate the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Location

It is also important to situate your business in a location that is viable and that would give easy access to your customers. A safe and welcoming area is good for a training business.

Acquire Training Equipment

Having equipment for this line of business is vital. This will aid teaching and illustrating to your trainees. Equipment such as projector, a laptop system, whiteboard and generator are essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertising

There are various means you can get people to know about your training centre. One of the cheapest means is through referral. Others are through social media networks, radio and TV Stations.

CAC Registration

As stipulated by Nigerian law and constitution, all businesses have to be registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), hence, your business has to be registered make it legal.

Startup Capital & Profit

From findings, you will need a minimum of about N1.5 million to set up a trading centre. However, the pricing varies depending on your area of training. Similarly, a training season can yield more than N1 million and if you have five of that in a month, that’s N5million.

ADVERTISEMENT

A leading digital trainer and founder of Learntor, Mercy George-Igbafe says, digital knowledge is lucrative as both local and foreign institutions seek for experts, but the training fee is expensive because not everyone can afford to pay €1500(approximatelyN850,000) to become a scrum master.

“And because our goal is to help bridge the digital skill gap in Nigeria, we were able to get some organisations that is subsidising the price.”

A certified entrepreneur and the CEO of Dunamis Events Olufunbi Akinyosoye notes that, “Grit and grace are what it takes to set up a training centre. You just need to roll up your sleeves and get to work. It’s more about being a strategist, planner, visionary leader and game-changer. You have to be everything, like a psychologist to your clients to scale through in your business.”