GOOD FOOD – NOT JUNK FOOD

When you’re packing up for a road trip, it can feel like a great time to load up on your favorite junk foods. Candy, chips, popcorn – the best road food is full of sugar and salt, right? But these foods can leave you jittery one moment and exhausted the next, which is not a good combination for driving.

Instead of junk food and candy, load up on nutritious snacks that will help you power through your long drive.

WATER

Long road trips are also not the time to load up on soda and sugary drinks for the same reason that you should avoid candy and chips. It’s also not a good idea to go your whole trip without drinking a drop. Yes, you may save time on bathroom breaks, but you’re going to arrive dehydrated and sore.

Get a good reusable water bottle, preferably one with hour markings to help you meet drinking goals.

PLAN FOR STOPS

When you’re drinking as much water as you should, you’re going to need to stop for bathroom breaks. Although this will add some time to your road trip, it’s more than worth it. Not only will you have time to stretch out, but it will also give you a chance to see more of the places you’re traveling through.

LIGHT BLANKET OR JACKET

If you’re traveling with another person, there’s a good chance you’ll have different opinions about what a comfortable temperature is. You don’t want to spend your entire trip freezing or fighting over the thermostat. If you want to take a nap, you may also want to have something to cover up with. Bring along a light blanket or jacket that you can keep rolled up within reach.

MEMORY FOAM NECK PILLOW

No matter whether you’re traveling in a car or in a plane, having a neck pillow along can be a very good idea. These pillows help to support your head, providing gentle cushioning to your neck and shoulders. They can prevent you from waking up with a crick in your neck after propping your head against the window. When you’re shopping for a neck pillow, look for a memory foam model.

PROPER FOOTWEAR

It may sound strange to include footwear on a list of road trip essentials; after all, if you’re sitting in a car all day, what difference does it make what shoes you’re wearing? But having proper supportive shoes can keep your feet comfortable and ready to hit the ground running when you arrive at your destination.

COMFORTABLE CLOTHING

On the subject of wearing the right thing, you want to choose the clothes you wear on your road trip with care. You want something light, comfortable, and versatile. No one likes tugging at tight clothes all the way down the highway or peeling off layers without removing a seatbelt. Try to pick clothing that’s stretchy and fits you well things like yoga pants and soft t-shirts can be good options.