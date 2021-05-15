HERBS

They’re not quite vegetables, but growing your own herbs is both a step up from buying them at the store and a good first step for your indoor garden, especially if you’re new to gardening entirely. Plus, they’ll make everything else you cook taste so much better. You can plant them as seeds on your own (or use one of these easy grow kits from Uncommon Goods) or buy a starter plant from your local garden store.

SCALLIONS

Scallions are such a versatile food, and they’re a good option for anyone who wants to start indoor gardening but wants something more low-maintenance and quick-growing. And you have options for growing them, too—you can grow them from seeds, or regrow them from the scraps of scallions you’ve just used in a recipe. To regrow them, all you need is a cup of water and some sunlight, according to TODAY. You can also do the same with leeks!

MICROGREENS

An adorable (and tasty) little addition to salads and perfect for garnishes, microgreens—typically miniature greens from radishes, mustard greens, chard, broccoli, lettuce, and more—can easily be grown at home so long as you have a sunny place to perch them. Just make sure you put them in a shallow container, Bonnie Plants advises.

CELERY

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, celery is another plant you can regrow from food scraps. If you don’t want to grow celery from seeds, just plant the stump (make sure it’s about two inches long) from a bunch root-side-down in either a container of water or a small amount of potting soil after you’ve used the stalks, and soon new growth will start forming from the center.

LETTUCE AND OTHER GREENS

If you love a good salad, you might want to start growing your own greens indoors, too. Lettuce, spinach, swiss chard, kale—they’re all possibilities for your indoor garden, according to Bonnie Plants. For some of them, The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that you can even follow the same process as regrowing celery, so long as you have a stump to work with.

PEPPERS

Smaller peppers, like chili peppers, shishitos, and more, can be grown inside too, according to Bonnie Plants. To successfully cultivate these colorful, tasty veggies, you’ll again need to designate a spot in a bright, sunny window, since they thrive better outdoors. And if you’re new to indoor gardening and want some extra help growing peppers, you can try this windowsill pepper planter from Back to the Roots.

TOMATOES

No, you’re not limited to growing tomatoes outdoors—you can totally grow a tomato plant inside. You just need a spot that gets plenty of sunlight, big enough pots, and stakes or cages to keep the branches upright as they grow. You’ll also want to stick to dwarf tomatoes that are easier to grow in containers, according to Bonnie Plants.

