Monsoon Wedding

Mira Nair’s film was an international hit when it came out in 1995. The movie proves that at a single wedding, there’s enough drama and life to fuel a movie—if not an entire long-running TV show. Sit back and enjoy this infectiously joyous comedy.

Thappad

Thappad is shaping up to be the must-see Bollywood movie of 2020. The gripping social drama confronts the patriarchy, and what happens when a woman refuses to submit to it. Amrita’s (Taapsee Pannu) world and sense of self crumbles after her husband Vikram (Pavail Gulati) slaps her at a party, in front of their family and friends.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge played in a famous Mumbai theater for 1,200 weeks, or approximately 23 years. That means that more than one generation grew up watching the love story. Called the ultimate Bollywood rom-com, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is about a young man and woman who meet while inter-railing in Europe. The movie catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to fame.

Queen

If you’re looking for an empowered heroine to root for, look no further. Queen is the story of a 24-year-old woman (Kangana Ranau) who, upon being dumped by her fiancé, goes on a honeymoon by herself. The 2014 feel-good movie is about a love affair, of sorts—between a woman and the big world.

Article 15

Deemed a movie that “everyone in India needs to see” when it came out in 2019, Article 15 is an unflinching look at India’s still-present caste system. The crime drama, which is loosely based on a true story, follows a police officer reluctantly investigating the disappearance of three young women from a lower caste.

Jodhaa Akbar

If you have time on your hands and a hankering for a historical romance, then Jodhaa should be your pick. The modern classic finds inspiration in the marriage between a Mughal empire Akbar (Hrithik Roshan) and Rajput princess Jodhaa (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). What begins as a strategic alliance becomes a marriage of equals.

Badla

Amitabh Bachchan aka the Robert De Niro of Bollywood and the incredible Taapsee Pannu team up once again for this epic mystery crime movie. It’s all about Badal solving the murder mystery of who killed and framed Naina for her lover’s death. It has major Gone Girl vibes, if you like that sort of thing.

Culled From: www.oprahdaily.com