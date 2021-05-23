BRISK WALKING

This is one of the easiest things you can do if you’re just starting off. This exercise can just be a casual stroll around your neighborhood with some friends for a half hour each day. “For those starting off exercising, brisk walking is great to get your heart rate up and burn some calories,” a personal trainer at 12th Street Gym in Philadelphia Charles Biggs said. “Get supportive and comfortable shoes, put on a good music playlist and go.” Try for 30 minutes a day, five days per week.

RUNNING AND USING THE ELLIPTICAL

These aerobic exercises will bring your heart rate up higher than it is raised by walking, and will give you a higher calorie burn if you’re looking to lose weight. It’s convenient to do either outside or in the gym. “If you have knee problems, try the elliptical as a low-impact cardio machine alternative,” Biggs said.

SWIMMING

Going to a pool 20-30 minutes a day for some laps is another great aerobic exercise that benefits the body in many ways. “Swimming offers a great low impact exercise that will engage your back and shoulder muscles,” Biggs said. “It allows you to get a resistance baring effect that will not only improve your heart health and increase your heart rate, but help improve muscle tone.”

CIRCUIT TRAINING

This type of workout keeps your heart rate elevated by working multiple large muscle groups with little rest in between the sets, Biggs said. The circuits can involve a number of different aerobic exercises such as squat thrusts, sit ups and medicine ball chest passes. “These workouts help increase your metabolism, burn calories, improve bone density, improve your overall body composition, and improve heart health,” Biggs said.

INTERVAL TRAINING

This exercise is similar to circuit training in that it uses a variety of exercises with rotations, but this one uses mainly cardio exercises. “Interval training allows you to have shorter, intense activity followed by more moderate activity,” Biggs said. “This helps increase your intensity, strengthen your heart and the calories you are burning.” An example of this exercise is a one minute lower intensity jog, followed by a 30 second sprint, repeated for 6-20 times.

ROWING MACHINE

Biggs also suggests using this type exercise equipment at the gym because it gives you a full body cardio workout. You can set different resistance levels to increase your intensity. This machine is an effective aerobic workout because it conditions both the upper and lower body while raising your heart rate.

INVERTED JUMPING JACKS

Rome Tatum, another trainer at 12th Street Gym, suggested this workout which is similar to the traditional jumping jack, instead you scissor kick your feet front to back instead of side to side. Instead of swinging your arms overhead, Tatum said “you swing them in front of you, straight armed as if you were clapping, but instead cross your arms, then swing them back so you resemble the letter T. “ He says to start doing four sets of these for 20 repetitions daily.