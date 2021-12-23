JOLLOF RICE

I think it’s a national taboo to have a celebration without this food. There are different types of jollof rice; there are the regular version, the oven-baked version and the party jollof rice in all its smoky glory. So, take your pick. Cook and let your family enjoy.

ASUN

ADVERTISEMENT

This is simply smoked, spicy goat meat that has been chopped into bite-sized pieces. Asun has graduated from being a Yoruba delicacy to a national one. Of course, it is finger-licking good. You should give your family a treat this festive season by serving them this goat meat delight.

CHICKEN CURRY SAUCE

This is simply awesome goodness in a plate. Chicken Sauce is easy to prepare; it’s healthy too. It’s best paired with white rice but it goes well with spaghetti and potatoes too.

ADVERTISEMENT

APPLE CAKE

Celebrations in Naija are incomplete without cakes. Besides, cake is a traditional snack at Christmas and New Year. I, therefore, encourage you to follow tradition by baking cake but you can make yours refreshingly different with this delectable Apple Cake.

GIZDODO

This is a simple but delicious combination of gizzard and fried plantain. Gizdodo is usually served as a side dish to rice especially jollof rice. Your family should enjoy it this season. This should give you an idea of the main meals, side dishes and drinks to offer your family and guests this season. Merry Xmas in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROAST CHICKEN

This is another festive delicacy. Roast Chicken will arouse the appetite of your family and have them milling around the dining room and kitchen long before its dinnertime. However, for this food, spicing is the key. If you are stingy with your spices, the result will be an okay chicken like the ones some churches sell at bazaar. But if you want a juicy and tasty fried chicken, then be generous with your spices.

POUNDED YAM

Are you surprised to see it on the list? Well, the fact that this Swallow is a staple in most Nigerian homes does not detract from its festive nature. Thus, you can enjoy it as usual with any Nigerian Soup of your choice.

Culled From: www.demo1.connectnigeria.com