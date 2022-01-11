IMPLEMENT TEAM-BUILDING ACTIVITIES

When done correctly, team-building activities are a great opportunity for your staff to get to know each other better. Managers can set up special events, activities or ice breaker questions to encourage more camaraderie among team members. Here are a few team-building activities you can try: Team lunches, Team-building games, Questionnaires.

GIVE EVERYONE A TURN TO SPEAK

ADVERTISEMENT

During team meetings, give each person a chance to share their ideas. To do this, you could go around the table and give each person a turn to speak. Likewise, you can make an effort to let each person finish their thoughts before interjecting with your own ideas.

HAVE BRAINSTORMING SESSIONS

Although your team should feel comfortable sharing their ideas at any point, having an actual brainstorming session encourages more collaboration. Before each session, give your team some background information about what task or problem you want to discuss. Tell them to come to the meeting prepared with a few ideas and that you can expand on them together.

ADVERTISEMENT

BE SENSITIVE TO EACH OTHER’S BACKGROUNDS

Understanding that each team member has a unique point of view and life experiences can help you be a more understanding manager. When tensions arise, remind your team that you are all individuals with different backgrounds. It’s important to be sensitive about different cultural customs and traditions in the workplace. Encouraging and accepting diversity is an important part of making everyone feel comfortable working together.

RECOGNISE EACH MEMBER’S TALENTS

A great team is made up of people who have their own individual talents. Rather than trying to make everyone great at everything, focus on helping each person develop their unique skills. When someone uses their skills and talents to help the team, provide positive feedback to recognize their efforts. Hearing what they do well can help them continue to feel motivated to work hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

OFFER EACH OTHER SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT

During busy times at work, remember to offer your team words of encouragement. Be specific about what each person is doing well and offer advice if anyone is struggling. You can also inspire your team members to do the same for each other. When one person is especially in need of support, ask your team to offer to help them.

HIRE DIFFERENT PERSONALITIES

Hiring both introverts and extroverts can help you create a more balanced team. Likewise, you want a mix of analytical and creative thinkers. By having a medley of personalities, you can have better brainstorming sessions. Each person can offer their unique perspective and talents to find better solutions.