TEA TREE OIL

Tea tree oil is an essential oil that comes from the Melaleuca alternifolia plant. Historically, people have used tea tree oil to treat a variety of conditions, such as acne, athlete’s foot, and dermatitis. Tea tree oil contains a compound called terpinen-4-ol, which possesses powerful antimicrobial properties. Tea tree oils containing high concentrations of terpinen-4-ol may help reduce dandruff by suppressing the growth of fungi and bacteria on the scalp.

LEMONGRASS OIL

Traditionally, people have used lemongrass and lemongrass oil to treat digestive issues, lower blood pressure, and reduce stress. Lemongrass oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce dandruff symptoms. According to the findings of a small study published in 2015, hair tonics containing 10 percent lemongrass oil reduced dandruff by 81 per cent after two weeks.

ALO VERA GEL

Aloe vera is a succulent plant known for its healing properties. The gel in its leaves contains several bioactive compounds, such as amino acids and antioxidants, that may reduce dandruff. Authors of a 2019 review examined 23 clinical trials involving Aloe vera. The findings of these studies suggest that aloe vera gel may improve moisture retention in the skin and promote wound healing. Aloe vera may also reduce inflammation, which can help people with dandruff symptoms, such as itchiness.

OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS

Omega-3 fatty acids may lower blood pressure, increase “good” HDL cholesterol levels, and support heart and brain health. A deficiency in this fatty acid can result in adverse symptoms, such as dandruff, brittle nails, and dry skin. Foods containing large quantities of omega-3s include salmon, mackerel, and walnuts. People can also take omega-3 supplements.

ASPIRIN

Aspirin is an OTC pain reliever that could potentially reduce dandruff symptoms. Aspirin contains salicylic acid, an active ingredient commonly used in dandruff shampoos. Salicylic acid can help exfoliate excess dandruff flakes, prevent oil buildup, and reduce inflammation on the scalp. To use salicylic acid on dandruff, try crushing one or two uncoated aspirin tablets into a fine powder and mixing the power with a dollop of regular shampoo.

BAKING SODA

Sodium bicarbonate, which many people know as baking soda, may help reduce dandruff. Baking soda is an exfoliant that can remove excess skin cells and oil on the scalp. Baking soda also possesses antifungal properties that may help fight the fungus responsible for dandruff. Baking soda has a very high pH level, which can damage the scalp if a person uses it too frequently.

ZINC

Zinc is a mineral that supports the body’s immune system and promotes cell growth. People can get zinc from animal proteins, nuts, and whole grains. According to the NIH, severe zinc deficiencies have been associated with hair loss, diarrhea, impotence, and skin lesions.A comprehensive review from 2016 lists zinc deficiency as a potential contributing factor for seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff.