CHANGE YOUR PERSPECTIVE

Being positive starts with changing your perspective on how you see things. If you believe something is negative, then it probably will be (and vice versa). Challenge that negativity by embracing the mindset of a fixer and a doer. If there’s a will, there’s a way! That’s truly how to stay positive.

CREATE A POSITIVE ENVIRONMENT

Create a positive environment for yourself. Surround yourself with positive people that bring you up, support you, and want only the best for you. Avoid bringing yourself into situations that don’t add anything to your happiness — they are a waste of your precious time.

BRING POSITIVITY TO OTHERS

When it comes to how to stay positive, it starts by bringing positivity to others! Be generous with others, be respectful, be open-minded, and all of that good energy will surely make its way back to you.

A HEALTHY BODY MAKES A HEALTHY MIND

The body-mind connection is absolutely undeniable, and is key when it comes to happiness. In order to bring more positivity into your life, working out on a regular basis, eating a balanced diet, meditating, and getting sufficient amounts of sleep (at least 7 hours) are all great ways to make for a healthy body and mind.

PRACTICE BEING GRATEFUL

Being grateful for what we have can help us see how many amazing things we have in our lives, and help us focus on the good. Being stuck on our problems and what we don’t have will never get us anywhere. Keep a journal or a diary to express your daily gratitude, even for the smallest things.

ENJOY NATURE

Nature is a great way to stay positive and bring more happiness into your life. If you’re feeling down, treating yourself to some quiet time outdoors is always a good idea. It’s been found that we react better in natural spaces, and that spending time in nature can both reduce stress and increase creativity. One study conducted in Finland found that urban dwellers who walked through nature for even just twenty minutes daily were less stressed compared to those who walked through the city.

LISTEN TO MUSIC

Music is always a wonderful way to bring more positivity into your life! There are endless feel-good songs and playlists out there that can surely get you singing and dancing, forgetting what you were even upset about in the first place. In fact, it’s actually a scientific fact that listening to music releases dopamine, the feel-good chemical in your brain.