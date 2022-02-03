CREATE COMPLEX PASSWORDS

We know you’ve heard it before, but creating strong, unique passwords for all your critical accounts really is the best way to keep your personal and financial information safe. This is especially true in the era of widespread corporate hacks, where one data breach can reveal tens of thousands of user passwords. If you reuse your passwords, a hacker can take the leaked data from one attack and use it to log in to your other accounts.

BOOST YOUR NETWORK SECURITY

Now that your logins are safer, make sure that your connections are secure. When at home or work, you probably use a password-protected router that encrypts your data. But, when you’re on the road, you might be tempted to use free, public Wi-Fi. The problem with public Wi-Fi is that it is often unsecured. This means it’s relatively easy for a hacker to access your device or information. That’s why you should consider investing in a virtual private network (VPN).

USE A FIREWALL

Even if your network is secure, you should still use a firewall. This is an electronic barrier that blocks unauthorized access to your computers and devices and is often included with comprehensive security software. Using a firewall ensures that all of the devices connected to your network are secured, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices like smart thermostats and webcams.

CLICK SMART

Now that you’ve put smart tech measures into place, make sure that you don’t invite danger with careless clicking. Many of today’s online threats are based on phishing or social engineering. This is when you are tricked into revealing personal or sensitive information for fraudulent purposes. Spam emails, phony “free” offers, click bait, online quizzes and more all use these tactics to entice you to click on dangerous links or give up your personal information.

BE A SELECTIVE SHARER

These days, there are a lot of opportunities to share our personal information online and on social media. Just be cautious about what you share, particularly when it comes to your identity information. This can potentially be used to impersonate you or guess your passwords, security questions, and logins.

PROTECT YOUR MOBILE LIFE

Our mobile devices can be just as vulnerable to online threats as our laptops. In fact, tablets and cell phones face new risks, such as dangerous apps and links sent by text message. Be careful where you click, don’t respond to messages from strangers, and only download apps from official app stores after reading other users’ reviews first.

PRACTICE SAFE SURFING & SHOPPING

When shopping online, inputting your credit card or financial information, or visiting websites for online banking or other sensitive transactions, check the site’s address. The address should always start with “https,” instead of just “http,” and have a padlock icon in the URL field. This indicates that the website is secure and uses encryption to scramble your data so it can’t be intercepted by an identity thief. Also, be on the lookout for websites that have misspellings or bad grammar in their addresses. They could be copycats of legitimate websites.