BUILD A CREATIVE DIY BUCKET AIR CONDITIONER

You can find instructions on how to build an air conditioner out of a bucket here. It won’t cool down your entire house – and you’ll need either a generator or a solar cell to power it – but it can make all the difference when the thermometer is hovering around 90 degrees F (32 Celsius).

SEAL OFF THE HOTTEST ROOMS

In most cases, there are certain rooms in a home that are always hotter than others (usually, those that have southern exposure to the sun). Block these off to prevent them from heating up the rest of the house. To do this, you can put a towel at the bottom of the door – and make sure you shut the door, too.

TAKE A COLD SHOWER OR BATH

If you don’t have any electricity, you might not be able to take a shower or bath – but if you can, hop on in. This will help you get through the heat and rinse that sweat off, too. If you don’t have access to a tub or shower, consider just spraying yourself down with the hose. It may not look pretty, but you’ll get the same overall effect.

CHANGE YOUR COOKING HABITS

Now is not the time to make an elaborate five-course meal. Do not use your oven or any other source of heat if possible. Plus, you aren’t going to want to eat in this kind of heat, anyway. Eating hot foods is ill-advised during a heat wave because it will not only not taste that great, but it will make it harder for your body to cool down, too.

HANG UP HEAT BLOCKING CURTAINS

Thermal blackout curtains work wonders at keeping your home warm during the winter months – but heat-blocking curtains can be just as effective. These are uniquely designed to reflect heat and you can make your own (here’s an idea) for just a few bucks. Not only will they keep you cool, but they’ll lower your electric bill when the power comes back on (or reduce heat loss, if you don’t have electricity).

CHOOSE COTTON OR LINEN

Cotton clothes will cool you down – and so, too, will cotton sheets. When you’re shopping around for bedsheets, opt for those made out of cotton and save those made out of silk or polyester for cooler nights. Another tip to help you stay cool between the sheets? Stick them in the fridge first. This will help keep you cool – at least when you’re first trying to fall asleep, that is.

DRINK LOTS OF WATER

The most important thing you can do in the summer, regardless of whether you have power or not, is to drink as much water as possible. Staying hydrated will not only help you feel better in the moment, but it will help your body work more efficiently, too. When you’re not working overtime to stay cool (your body needs water to sweat, after all), you’ll notice the oppressive heat a little bit less.