RECORD YOUR THOUGHTS

You can always listen to books and podcasts. However, I find that an even better way to make use of long drives is to use Google Voice or a voice assistant such as Alexa to dictate. You can use driving time to brainstorm, make to-do lists or map out a business strategy. You can even dictate emails or blog posts. – Shawn Porat, Scorely

LISTEN TO AUDIOBOOKS

I’ve found that audiobooks are the most effective way to manage my time on the road. It certainly helps that the time you spend listening to audiobooks often takes place just before you step into the office so you can instantly reflect on what you’re learning and see how you can apply that knowledge to your work. – Robert De Los Santos, Sky High Party Rentals

DO HIGH-LEVEL STRATEGY WORK

Many business owners ignore the importance of strategy. Without a strategy, there will never be execution. When you’re commuting, the best thing to do is strategize your day and strategize the goals for your company. In order to take your business or career to the next level and embrace success, you have to be in alignment with yourself on what your goals are and strategize how to get there. – Fred Lam, iPro Management Group Corp.

CATCH UP ON THE LITTLE THINGS

Depending on the length of your commute and where you live, using ride-share services such as Uber or Lyft can give you that extra time to reply to emails, take calls and catch up with your team and projects while you’re getting to your next important destination. As an entrepreneur, time is very valuable so maximizing it at every chance is worth every penny. – Stephanie Vermaas, THIS IS A LOVE SONG LLC

CONDUCT A DAILY REVIEW

A daily review is something you can do whether you’re stuck on a bus, train or in your own car in traffic. It’s the perfect time to make sure the most important parts of your day are near the top of your to-do list. If they aren’t, mentally make the changes you need before you get to work and it’s too late to make meaningful changes. Your daily review could include a brainstorming session. – Shu Saito, Fact Retriever

LISTEN TO MUSIC

Sometimes there’s nothing better than starting the day with some good, upbeat music. Don’t feel like you have to be productive all the time during your commute; you can also take this time to enjoy yourself and relax. Sing your favorite songs, laugh at the morning DJ’s jokes and just have a good time. Your good mood will carry on when you get to the office and you won’t even know why you’re so happy, but it was probably the high-energy car ride that got you pumped up. – Jared Atchison, WPForms

PAUSE AND SELF- REFLECT

It is incredibly difficult to establish work-life balance as a highly-motivated professional, but it’s important to remember that no matter how brilliant your ideas or how dynamic your work, you as an individual are the driver for every project you push forward. Thus, it’s important that everyone takes the time to align themselves and evaluate their own state. A commute can be a perfect time to reflect critically on your own personal well-being, acknowledge anything in your life (professional or personal) that is causing conflict and consider potential changes that could be made to improve your mental and physical wellbeing. – Kevin Yamazaki, Sidebench