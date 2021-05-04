DELEGATE TASKS

It is common for all of us to take on more tasks than we are capable of completing. This can often result in stress and burnout. Delegation does not mean you are running away from your responsibilities but are instead learning proper management of your tasks. Learn the art of delegating work to your subordinates as per their skills and abilities and get more done.

PRIORITISE WORK

Before the start of the day, make a list of tasks that need your immediate attention. Unimportant tasks can consume much of your precious time, and we tend to offer these too much of our energy because they are easier or less stressful. However, identifying urgent tasks that need to be completed on that day is critical to your productivity.

CREATE A SCHEDULE

Carry a planner or notebook with you and list all the tasks that come to your mind. Being able to check off items as you complete them will give you a sense of accomplishment and keep you motivated. Make a simple ‘To Do’ list before the start of the day, prioritize the tasks, and focus on the essentials. Make sure that these tasks are attainable, too. If there is a big task you need to complete, make that the only thing on your list.

SET UP DEADLINES

When you have a task at hand, set a realistic deadline and stick to it. Once you set a deadline, it may be helpful to write it on a sticky note and put it near your workspace. This will give you a visual cue to keep you on task. Try to set a deadline a few days before the task is due so that you can complete all those tasks that may get in the way.

OVERCOME PROCRASTINATION

Procrastination is one of the things that has a negative effect on productivity. It can result in wasting essential time and energy. It could be a major problem in both your career and your personal life. Avoiding procrastination can be difficult for many. We tend to procrastinate when we feel bored or overwhelmed. Try to schedule in smaller, fun activities throughout the day to break up the more difficult tasks. This may help you stay on track.

DEAL WITH STRESS WISELY

Stress often occurs when we accept more work than we are capable of accomplishing. The result is that our body starts feeling tired, which can affect our productivity. Stress comes in various forms for different people, but some productive ways to deal with stress can include:Getting outside, Exercising, Practicing meditation, Calling up a friend, Participating in your favorite hobby, Listening to music or a podcast. The key is to find what works for you when it comes to lowering your stress response.

AVOID MULTITASKING

Most of us feel that multitasking is an efficient way of getting things done, but the truth is that we do better when we focus and concentrate on one thing. Multitasking hampers productivity and should be avoided to improve time management skills. Make use of to-do lists and deadlines to help you stay focused!