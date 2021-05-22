RAPPELLING

Even more thrilling than climbing up a mountain, is rappelling, or abseiling, down one. It’s not quite as easy as it sounds though – you’ll need to lower yourself down vertigo-inducing cliff faces, scramble down rocky outcrops and traverse icy cold waterfalls to get to the bottom.

CAVING

While not one for the claustrophobic, if crawling through narrow rock crevices, swimming in eerily-lit underground pools and scrambling through pitch black caves sounds like your idea of an adventure, grab a headlamp and a crash hat, and head underground. Caving is not only a challenge, but a chance to discover some otherworldly scenery

SWIMMING WITH SHARKS

There’s no better way to prove your bravery than taking a dip in the ocean with sharks so close you can feel the swish of their fins. Thankfully, you won’t be cast into the open seas to re-enact scenes from Jaws – instead, you’ll be safely inside a cage, able to return to the boat at any time.

ROCK CLIMBING

There’s nothing like the achievement of scaling a precipitous cliff-face with nothing but your bare hands (well, and a few ropes and harnesses). Rock climbing has become a hugely popular activity over the past decade, with plenty of recreational climbers giving the professionals a run for their money.

KAYAKING AND CANOEING

Grab a paddle and hit the waves for a Dubrovnik Sea Kayak and Snorkeling Small-Group Tour, where you can explore the Croatian coastline and drift beneath the walls of the imposing St Lawrence fortress; or opt for an Oahu Kayak, Hike and Snorkel Adventure along the Hawaiian coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

SKIING

Whether you’re a powder junkie or a ski virgin, there are excellent ski resorts all over the world where you can polish your moves. Hit the world renowned ski runs at Australia’s best-known resorts on a Thredbo or Perisher Blue Weekend Snow Trip, where there’s an array of beginner runs, near-vertical black runs and challenging off-piste routes to keep all levels amused.

GLACIER CLIMBING

Few experiences are as otherworldly as hiking a vast glistening glacier, and what better place to get to grips with a frozen landscape than Iceland itself? Take a Day Trip from Reykjavik: Glacier Hiking and Ice Climbing on Iceland’s Sólheimajokull Glacier, where icy ridges, deep crevices and mind-boggling expanses of frozen rock will challenge even the hardiest of hikers, and you can even try your hand at ice climbing.

Culled From: www.huffpost.com

READ ALSO: