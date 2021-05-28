FINE WINE

One of the highest-grossing Nigerian movies in 2021 is ‘Fine Wine’. Starring some of the biggest names in the Nigerian film industry such as the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Zainab Balogun. The movie written by Temitope Akinbode and Diche Enunwa, produced by Seyi Babatope, is centred on a lonely but rich older man that falls in love with a younger woman. The man eventually finds himself in the crossfire of competing with a younger man for the same love.

DAY OF DESTINY

The ‘Day of Destiny’ is one of the best Nigerian movies to watch in 2021. Released on the 1st of January 2021, the movie is a thrilling adventure of two teenagers (Rotimi and Chidi), who have the power to travel back in time and mend their parents’ broken past. It was directed by Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba.

TANWA SAVAGE

‘Tanwa Savage’ is one of the best Nigerian movies in 2021 to put on your must-watch list. Written and produced by Geshin Salvador, the film is centred on the true-life marital scandal of a famous Nigerian celebrity. It was released on the 22nd of January 2021. The movie features many talented actors like Timini Egbuson, Segun Arinze, Bimbo Ademoye and Linda Osifo.

FATE OF ALAKADA

This thrilling Nigerian comedy is one of the best movies on Netflix for family. Although the movie was released on the 1st of October in 2020, it’s one of the movies you want to watch in 2021 if you haven’t. The movie reportedly raked in a whopping over 100 million Naira in Box office.It was produced by Toyin Aimakhu, starring Big Brother Mercy Eke, social media influencer/comedian Broda Shaggi and several others. The movie is about a social menace where a lady, who is a social media influencer, deceives people with a fake glamorous lifestyle.

OMO GHETTO – THE SAGA

This is another mega movie project in 2020 that had to enter our list of best Nigerian movies in 2021. The movie was released on Christmas day in 2020 and has gone on to bring in an incredible over 600 million Naira in box office. It is a Scene One production project and was directed by Funke Akindele and her husband JJC. ‘Omo Ghetto- the Saga’ is all about a lady who is a member of a notorious ghetto squad, and always finding herself in trouble with a rival group. The character ‘Lefty’ struggles to cope with a new lifestyle when she is eventually adopted into a rich family.

STILL FALLING

‘Still Falling’ is a 2021 movie you would want to watch by any means. A lot of work went into the production and was eventually released on the 12th of February 2021. It is a Nigerian movie built around fate and romance. The romantic drama was directed by Dimbo Atiya and Karachi Atiya. Starring the likes of Kunle Remi, Sharon Ooja and Daniel Etim Effiong.

PONZI

2021 has been made more colourful by the Nigerian movie industry with the release of ‘Ponzi’. The movie is a Nigerian comedy film centred around the victim of the 2016 MMM Ponzi scheme. The movie was directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Vincent Okonkwo. Starring some of the funniest and most talented screen gods in the Nigerian movie scene such as Jide Kooko, Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni, Chinyere Wilfred and Timini Egbuson, Ponzi was released on the 12th of March 2021.

