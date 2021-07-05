I CARE ALOT

I Care a Lot doesn’t particularly read as a comedy at first, but it’s a dark and twisty as they come with a hell of a lot of comedic moments baked into it. Rosamund Pike plays a pitch-perfect maniac whose sociopathic nature fuels her larger plan to con old people out of their fortunes. But she picks the wrong target when she plucks a woman out of obscurity who just so happens to have ties to the Russian mob.

VIVO (TBD)

Who wants to see Lin-Manuel Miranda voice a singing kinkajou? You want to see Lin-Manuel Miranda voice a singing kinkajou. Vivo will see Miranda get into the animated-movie-musical game with an original soundtrack and a cast that includes—wait for it—Gloria Estefan.

IN THE HEIGHTS (June 18)

Lin Manuel Miranda’s first massively successful musical is finally getting the movie treatment. Set in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, the movie-musical covering three days in the Dominican-American community that was supposed to be released last year has a solid summer debut this June.

SPACE JAM 2 (July 16)

Technically called Space Jam: A New Legacy, the film will follow a similar format to the first, but instead of MJ, LeBron James is stepping in to work his way through the world of Bugs Bunny and friends. Oh, and the whole Warner Bros. playbook is open, so who knows which characters we’ll see this time.

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (September 17)

The Boss Baby? On an Esquire list? Goddamn right. In The Boss Baby sequel, the Alec Baldwin baby grows up, becomes an adult, and I am so morbidly intrigued that I’m scaring myself.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (November 11)

After outrage over the all-female reboot (why??) and a middling final product (damn…), the Ghostbusters franchise is coming back again, bringing back some familiar faces, and also introducing Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard into the fold.

WEST SIDE STORY (December 10)

Steven Spielberg’s flashy remake of the classic musical will finally land in theaters (hopefully!) next winter, with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler breathing a 21st century take on the Bernstein and Sondheim original.

Culled From: www.esquire.com