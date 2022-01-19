SPINACH

This leafy green tops the chart as one of the healthiest vegetables, thanks to its impressive nutrient profile. One cup (30 grams) of raw spinach provides 56% of your daily vitamin A needs plus your entire daily vitamin K requirement — all for just 7 calories.Spinach also boasts a great deal of antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of chronic disease.

CARROTS

Carrots are packed with vitamin A, providing 428% of the daily recommended value in just one cup (128 grams). They contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant that gives carrots their vibrant orange color and could help in cancer prevention. In fact, one study revealed that for each serving of carrots per week, participants’ risk of prostate cancer decreased by 5%.

BROCCOLI

Broccoli belongs to the cruciferous family of vegetables. It is rich in a sulfur-containing plant compound known as glucosinolate, as well as sulforaphane, a by-product of glucosinolate. Sulforaphane is significant in that it has been shown to have a protective effect against cancer. Eating broccoli may help prevent other types of chronic disease, too.

GARLIC

Garlic has a long history of use as a medicinal plant, with roots tracing all the way back to ancient China and Egypt. The main active compound in garlic is allicin, a plant compound that is largely responsible for garlic’s variety of health benefits. Several studies have shown that garlic can regulate blood sugar as well as promote heart health.

SWEET POTATOES

Classified as a root vegetable, sweet potatoes stand out for their vibrant orange color, sweet taste and impressive health benefits. One medium sweet potato contains 4 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and a good amount of vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium and manganese. It’s also high in a form of vitamin A called beta-carotene. In fact, one sweet potato fulfills 438% of your daily vitamin A needs.

GREEN PEAS

Peas are considered a starchy vegetable. This means they have a higher amount of carbs and calories than non-starchy vegetables and may impact blood sugar levels when eaten in large amounts.Nevertheless, green peas are incredibly nutritious.One cup (160 grams) of cooked green peas contains 9 grams of fiber, 9 grams of protein and vitamins A, C and K, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and folate.

RED CABBAGE

This vegetable belongs to the cruciferous family of vegetables and, much like its relatives, is brimming with antioxidants and health-promoting properties. One cup (89 grams) of raw red cabbage contains 2 grams of fiber as well as 85% of the daily vitamin C requirement. Red cabbage is also rich in anthocyanins, a group of plant compounds that contribute to its distinct color as well as a whole host of health benefits.