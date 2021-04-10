Hit Every Beat Challenge, With “U Can’t Touch This” By Mc Hammer

This is easy if and only if you already know the macarena, which, if you’re reading this article, you probably do. It’s a good one to warm up with. Think of it as the equivalent of a child’s pose at the beginning of vinyasa class. Do the macarena twice as fast, pretend to drum a few times, then hit the “woah.” The “woah” is probably the most important TikTok dance move. Move your left arm down at a diagonal and move your right arm up, parallel to the left. Pulse.

“Say So” By Doja Cat

If Laura Dern can do this one, so can you. It’s short, sweet, and requires a lot of attitude. I learned it after drinking two glasses of wine, but that’s not necessary. The key moves are the body roll and the punch, which you’ll find in a lot of TikTok dances. I put on a tutorial and dedicated five minutes to getting the basic moves down. Now, my muscle memory has kicked in well enough that I can add my own flair.

“Relationship” By Young Thug

One of the baffling things about TikTok is that so many people seem to get their partners to join in on TikTok videos. This dance is a good example. The moves pretty much correspond to the lyrics. The first couple in the above compilation is composed of TikTok’s reigning dance king and queen, Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio. Learn from the pros.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renegade, To “Lottery” By K-Camp

Okay, we’ve arrived at the Renegade. It’s undoubtedly the most popular dance on TikTok, maybe in the world right now. I saw someone do this in church over Christmas. But despite its popularity, it’s kind of a hard dance. It’s best to use a tutorial for this one. I think the first half is more challenging: The combination of the woah, clap, figure eight, and wave is a lot for my arms to take in. But once you have it down, it’s satisfying and you’ll find yourself doing it at any given opportunity, just to brag.

“Supalonely” By Benee

@Zoifishh posted this dance in early February and the sound has been used in 3.7 million videos (not all of them are dancing, but many of them are). Blessedly, she also recorded a tutorial at half speed. Honestly, it feels like it’s at full speed. There are a lot of body rolls and hair flips in this one. The pout and chest bumps at the end, along with the victorious swaying, is a well-earned treat after a rapid ten seconds.

“Rule The World” By Liz

This is the one I spent an hour learning last night. It moves so quickly – it leaves me winded half of the time. The moves are all high energy – punch the air, flick off the sweat, and finish it with a pose at the end. The dance’s creator, Ciara aka @ceceiswoke, made a tutorial at half speed, but even that is faster than I, for one, am used to. Block out the hour you would have spent at the gym and go for it.

“Attention” By Todrick Hall

You can really only do this if you can do a split. And if you can do a split, you probably don’t need help learning TikTok dances. But maybe that’s something the rest of us can work on while social distancing – getting a perfect split.

Culled From: www.thecut.com