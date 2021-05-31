IDENTIFY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

The first step in growing your social media presence is to identify your goals and objectives. This means make sure you know what you are going after – before you start posting. Ensure you know how each platform works, what audiences you can reach where, and what your objectives are and you will be off to a great start.

LET THEM KNOW YOU ARE HUMAN

Let your audiences see a softer side. This means interacting on your social media accounts often. Very often! This doesn’t mean just throwing up a link to your article and hoping someone will read it or click on it. This means really getting on there and interacting with everyone. Respond to posts from your audience and interact when they show interest. Show them who you are and your audience will feel more connected to you – and they will want to read other articles or visit your website.

UNDERSTAND THEIR NEEDS

Understanding what your audience needs will help you be able to interact with them on a more intimate level. Knowing what they want to read about and what they believe in will help you understand what you need to give to them. Once you understand this, you can give the everything they want – which means bringing them to your website to see what your business is all about.

INCLUDE THE ICONS ON YOUR WEBSITE

Make sure to include the icons of your social media networks on your personal website. This will make it easier for those coming to read your stuff to like and follow you. Don’t make them track you down – make is simple for them to connect with you. I have started even doing this for my John Rampton Wikipedia page as well

LINK YOUR PROFILE TO YOUR WEBSITE

Link your Facebook, Twitter, or any of your other social media profiles to your website. Just like you want to provide links on your website to your profiles, you also want to link to your website so people can easily learn more about your company.

SHARE WITH EVERYONE

Share your social media accounts with everyone you know. Don’t be spammy – but don’t be afraid to share. By doing this, they will know you have a presence on Facebook, Twitter, etc. and they can share them with everyone they know. This is a simple way to get the word out.

CREATE AN INTEGRATED SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

You want to make sure each social media network you are involved in serves a purpose. You can ensure this by starting a marketing calendar. Make sure to add all of your upcoming events, blog posts, and everything else you decide to do with your business into this calendar. This will help you stay organized and understand how each of your social media accounts will bring in more untapped sectors for your business.