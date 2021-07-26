MAKE A LIST OF THE GOOD THINGS

Before starting off the week, list down at least three to four things that you are excited about for the upcoming week. This might put you in a more positive mood.

DO NOT WORK OVER THE WEEKENDS

Make sure that when you are plugging off from work, you are doing it completely. Stop checking emails or anything related to work over the weekend, try and draw work and life boundaries.

TAKE RESTFUL SLEEP

While you might get tempted to stay up late and binge-watch a series or party with your friends, you must also ensure that you are resting well and getting enough sleep over the weekend. Waking up feeling well-rested can set the mood just right.

HAVE SOME PLAN AFTER WORK

Don’t make your work your whole life, have some plan after work. It can be as simple as catching up on a book or a movie. This will keep you motivated and will give you something to look forward to.

MAKE SOMEONE ELSE’S DAY

If you are feeling all the Monday blues, try doing something for someone else. Show someone a gesture of kindness, and their smile in return, will be enough for you to stay positive and motivated the whole day.

ADVERTISEMENT

PAMPER YOURSELF

Remind yourself to not be so hard on yourself, even when the work pressure is real. Take proper time out for yourself and your family. Treat yourself, even if it’s just a skincare session, or a coffee date with a friend. Consider Monday as a celebration, and it will be a lot easier to sail through it.

ADVERTISEMENT

WRITE DOWN YOUR WORRIES

Just like how making a list of good things puts you in a positive mood, writing down things that worry you can help you release stress, and help you become calm and productive.