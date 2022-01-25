In an effort to improve nutritional knowledge and access to information on Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), is empowering 60 women in Kwali and Bwari Area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The empowerment programme is funded by the European Union- Agents for Citizen Driven Transformation (EU-ACT).

Speaking during a training programme on SAM for journalists in the FCT, the executive director of ISMPH, Moji Makanjuola, said the project is aimed at empowering vulnerable mothers with improved nutritional knowledge and access to information on SAM asbit targets mothers from low-income households in vulnerable communities, uneducated, unemployed, single rural dwelling mothers, and mothers living with disabilities.

Makanjuola, while lamenting the rate of SAM among children in the country, expressed optimism that the empowerment of the women would in turn improve nutrition of pre-school children in the targeted communities.

She, therefore, enjoined the media to debunk misconceptions about nutrition in children, and as well produce stories that proffer solutions to the burden of malnutrition in the country.

She said the project would also economically empower beneficiaries through the creation of a value chain around waste.

“Disadvantaged mothers of severely malnourished children will be equipped to create sustainable businesses through the generation of marketable products from waste items,” she said.

She outlined the programme’s activities as livelihood empowerment programs for mothers and girls for improved economic well-being, supporting a media group for child health/nutrition, empowering the media for accurate reportage of issues of nutrition in Nigeria, using waste to wealth methods production of essential oils from local plants among others.

ISMPH programme manager, Solomon Dogo, noted that between 2018-2021, ISMPH implemented SAM programmes in six states.