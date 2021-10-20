Popular award-winning Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage, has slammed those criticising her over a leaked tape leaked involving her and lover.

Before the released of the video, Tiwa Savage had alleged that some people were trying to blackmail her over a video of her “intimate moment” with her new lover.

She added that the people were trying to use the video to extort money from her.

In the interview, the ‘Celia’ singer said she won’t pay money to those threatening her, because they might release the clip of her doing “something natural” in the future.

After her sex tape revelation, eyebrows have been raised, tongues have been wagging on the social media with diverse reactions on various platforms.

Some Nigerians had criticised her while wondering why she would allow such a “sensitive” video clip to find its way online knowing that she has a child.

But in a post via her Instagram stories on Monday evening, the mother of one slammed her critics who she said thought the sex tape would destroy her and make her feel ashamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of a story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you taught should destroy me and make me feel ashamed.

“You must knock my head when you see me otherwise…

“@gistloversblog.africa With my full chest,” she wrote.