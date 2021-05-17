Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha who is being accused alleged sexual asault, has been granted bail on health grounds.

Baba Ijesha had been in custody at the State CID, Panti, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old-girl in the home of a popular comedienne, Princess.

ALSO READ: Alleged Molestation: I Didn’t Authorise Release Of Baba Ijesha CCTV Video To Public – Princess

However, the legal advice of the Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ministry of Justice as well the industrial strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), led to the clossure of courts and continued detention of the actor.

The release of Baba Ijesha on Monday afternoon came as a result of Magistrates going around police stations across Lagos State, listening to cases and giving hearing to those arrested.